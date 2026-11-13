The A21 southbound in Kent has been closed following a coach fire near Tonbridge, with motorists warned to expect delays.

National Highways issued a traffic alert reporting that the carriageway was shut between the A225 at Morleys Roundabout and the A26 at Tonbridge.

Kent Police and fire crews were reported to be attending the incident, while National Highways deployed traffic officers and other resources to manage the closure and assist drivers.

The alert did not confirm whether anyone was injured, how the blaze started or when the road would reopen.

A21 southbound diversion route

Drivers heading south were advised to follow the hollow-circle diversion signs along local roads through Tonbridge.

Leave the A21 at Morleys Farm Roundabout. Take the second exit onto the B245 London Road. Follow the route onto the A227 towards Tonbridge. Turn left onto Bordyke and Hadlow Road (A227). At the second set of traffic lights, turn right onto the A26 Cannon Lane. Continue on the A26 to rejoin the A21 at Vauxhall Roundabout.

Drivers were advised to allow extra time, consider an alternative route or delay non-essential journeys while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Check latest A21 traffic information

The status of the closure may change as firefighters complete their work and the road is assessed for safe reopening.

Motorists can check National Highways traffic updates or contact its 24-hour information line on 0300 123 5000.