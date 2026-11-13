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COACH BLAZE Person treated for smoke inhalation as coach fire closes A21 near Tonbridge

One person has been treated by ambulance crews for suspected smoke inhalation after a coach caught fire on the A21 Tonbridge bypass in Kent.

Three fire engines and a bulk water carrier were sent to the blaze near Morleys Roundabout, between Sevenoaks and Tonbridge, on Friday morning (13 November).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were working to extinguish the flames, with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics caring for one person.

The fire service logged the incident at 8.48am and urged motorists to expect delays in the area.

A21 southbound closure near Tonbridge

National Highways separately reported that the A21 southbound was closed between the A225 at Morleys Roundabout and the A26 near Tonbridge because of the coach fire.

Kent Police were also reported to be at the scene, while National Highways officers assisted with traffic management.

Drivers heading south were directed to follow the hollow-circle diversion signs via local roads through Tonbridge.

A21 diversion route

  1. Exit the A21 at Morleys Farm Roundabout.
  2. Take the second exit onto the B245 London Road.
  3. Follow the A227 towards Tonbridge.
  4. Turn left onto Bordyke and Hadlow Road (A227).
  5. At the second set of traffic lights, turn right onto the A26 Cannon Lane.
  6. Continue along the A26 and rejoin the A21 at Vauxhall Roundabout.

Motorists were advised to allow extra time and check for traffic updates before travelling towards the affected stretch.

Smoke inhalation casualty assessed by paramedics

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person had been passed into the care of SECAmb with suspected smoke inhalation. It did not state whether the person was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, and the fire service’s initial statement did not provide a timetable for reopening the road.

 

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