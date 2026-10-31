Watch Live
  • Home
  • Road Traffic Collisions - Travel News - UK News

MAJOR ROUTE CLOSED Major emergency response as A23 London Road blocked after crash near Crawley

A major emergency services response has been reported following a collision which blocked the A23 London Road near Lowfield Heath in Crawley.

Traffic alerts reported the road blocked in both directions between Old Brighton Road at Lowfield Heath Roundabout and Fleming Way, close to Gatwick Airport, on Saturday, 31 October.

According to an AA traffic alert reported by Sussex Express, the incident was first logged shortly before 2.45pm, with congestion building in the surrounding area.

Police, fire and ambulance crews reported at scene

People in the area reported a significant emergency response, including police, fire and ambulance crews.

Social media witnesses described a badly damaged vehicle and extensive disruption on London Road. Those accounts have not yet been independently verified in full.

The circumstances of the collision, the number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries have not been officially confirmed in the information available to UKNIP.

There is no verified confirmation of any deaths. Unsubstantiated claims circulating online about fatalities and a child being injured should not be treated as established facts.

A23 traffic disruption near Gatwick Airport

Motorists were advised to avoid the affected section of London Road and allow additional time for journeys while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

There was no confirmed reopening time in the initial traffic report.

UKNIP is seeking further confirmation from the relevant emergency services and will update this report as more information becomes available.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three Escape Unharmed as Fire Rips Through Erith Flat in Early Morning Blaze

FIVE RESCUED Breaking: 60 firefighters tackle Thamesmead shop blaze as residents evacuated from flats above

UK News
Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

HIT BY A BUS Stoke Newington Church Street cordoned off after reports of bus hitting cyclist

UK News

MAN DOWN Tributes pour in for much-loved Bakers Recovery operator Paul Neale following his death

UK News

CAR BOMB Homes evacuated in Poole after suspected explosive device found in parked car

UK News

FARAGE RAPIST Nigel Farage security guard jailed for rape after working on Reform UK campaign while charged

UK News

FALL FROM HEIGHT Man seriously injured after fall from height closes A3(M) near Bedhampton

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News
Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

ATTEMPT MURDER CHARGE Man, 52, charged with attempted murder after boy, 16, attacked in Torquay McDonald’s

Court News, Crime, UK News

DEPORTED Five Britons arrested near Dunkirk over alleged intimidation of migrants

Crime, UK News, World News

MAJOR ROUTE CLOSED Major emergency response as A23 London Road blocked after crash near Crawley

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News

HALLOWEEN HORROR ATTACK Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in stabbing near Trowbridge Tesco

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge closure alert reports police-led incident and severe M25 delays

UK News

FOOLISH Young Bob claims French police seized gas mask while filming Paris protests

UK News, US News

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Attempted Murder Arrest After Range Rover Hits Two Men at Brighton Marina

National News
MORE FOR YOU

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News

NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

World News, UK News
A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News
Watch Live