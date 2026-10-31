A major emergency services response has been reported following a collision which blocked the A23 London Road near Lowfield Heath in Crawley.

Traffic alerts reported the road blocked in both directions between Old Brighton Road at Lowfield Heath Roundabout and Fleming Way, close to Gatwick Airport, on Saturday, 31 October.

According to an AA traffic alert reported by Sussex Express, the incident was first logged shortly before 2.45pm, with congestion building in the surrounding area.

Police, fire and ambulance crews reported at scene

People in the area reported a significant emergency response, including police, fire and ambulance crews.

Social media witnesses described a badly damaged vehicle and extensive disruption on London Road. Those accounts have not yet been independently verified in full.

The circumstances of the collision, the number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries have not been officially confirmed in the information available to UKNIP.

There is no verified confirmation of any deaths. Unsubstantiated claims circulating online about fatalities and a child being injured should not be treated as established facts.

A23 traffic disruption near Gatwick Airport

Motorists were advised to avoid the affected section of London Road and allow additional time for journeys while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

There was no confirmed reopening time in the initial traffic report.

UKNIP is seeking further confirmation from the relevant emergency services and will update this report as more information becomes available.