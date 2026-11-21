The A303 westbound in Wiltshire has been reported closed following a collision between the A360 near Stonehenge and the A36 at Deptford, with drivers warned to expect delays.

National Highways said Wiltshire Police and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were attending the incident.

The affected stretch runs from the A360 junction at Longbarrow Roundabout, near Stonehenge and north of Salisbury, to the A36 at Deptford.

The circumstances of the collision, the number of vehicles involved and whether anyone has been injured have not been confirmed in the alert.

A303 westbound diversion via Shrewton and Chitterne

National Highways advised westbound drivers to follow the hollow triangle diversion signs while the closure is in place.

Leave the A303 westbound at Longbarrow Roundabout and take the third exit onto the A360 north. At the next roundabout, take the first exit to remain on the A360. Continue through Shrewton, then turn left onto the B390 Chitterne Road. Follow the B390 for approximately eight miles to the T-junction. Turn left onto the A36 and travel south-east towards Codford St Peter. Rejoin the A303 at Deptford.

Drivers warned to allow extra time

Motorists are being urged to allow additional journey time, consider alternative routes or delay non-essential journeys while emergency services deal with the collision.

National Highways said updates would be available through its regional traffic information channels and its 24-hour contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

The precise time of the collision and the expected reopening time have not been confirmed. The closure details were current in the supplied National Highways alert and should be rechecked before publication.