A scooter rider in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car on the A3052 near Exeter.

The crash happened near Clyst St Mary at approximately 2.25pm on Thursday (12 November), involving a grey Aprilia scooter and a grey Ford Fiesta.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the rider, a local man, suffered serious injuries and was flown to hospital from the scene.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was uninjured.

An 82-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

He has since been released under investigation while officers continue their enquiries.

A3052 closed for four hours following collision

The serious collision prompted an emergency response, with the A3052 closed while investigators examined the scene.

Specialist forensic collision officers attended to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The road remained closed for approximately four hours to allow evidence to be gathered and both vehicles to be recovered.

Traffic was diverted away from the affected stretch between Clyst St Mary and the A3180 junction at Halfway House during the closure.

The road was subsequently reopened on Thursday evening.

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or was travelling along the A3052 at the time to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to obtain dashcam footage that could help establish how the two vehicles collided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260305210.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Police have not provided a further update on the injured rider’s condition.