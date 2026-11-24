The A34 southbound in Hampshire has been closed for emergency resurfacing after a vehicle fire damaged the carriageway on Monday evening (23 November).

National Highways said the closure affects the stretch between the Andover Road Interchange at the A343, near Highclere and Wash Common, and Bullington Cross, where the A34 meets the A303 and A30.

Contractors are carrying out urgent repairs following the fire, with motorists warned to expect delays and follow the signed diversion.

A34 southbound diversion via Andover and A303

Drivers travelling southbound should leave the A34 at the Andover Road Interchange and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A343 towards Andover.

At the Enham Arch roundabout, take the first exit onto the A3093 Churchill Way and continue over the next three roundabouts.

At the Picket Twenty interchange, take the first exit onto the A303 eastbound and continue to Bullington Cross.

Leave the A303 at Bullington Cross, take the second exit at the first roundabout, pass beneath the A34 and A303, and take the second exit at the next roundabout to rejoin the A34 southbound.

Drivers advised to check latest traffic updates

No confirmed reopening time was provided in the closure notice. The restrictions were announced following the vehicle fire on 23 November and may change as repairs progress.

Motorists should allow additional time and check National Highways travel updates before setting off.