Two men who raced each other at speeds exceeding 100mph on the A34 in Cheshire while spectators filmed them have been sentenced for dangerous driving.

Olly Catterall, 21, from Congleton, and Joel Partington, 28, from Stockport, were caught racing along Pendleton Way and the A34 bypass in Wilmslow during an illegal car gathering.

An unmarked Cheshire Police vehicle was positioned behind their cars at traffic lights on Saturday, 4 April 2026, while members of the public stood nearby filming.

As the lights changed to green, both drivers accelerated sharply away before racing along the road at speeds of more than 100mph.

The officer, from Cheshire Police’s Roads and Crime Unit, stopped both vehicles and reported the drivers for their actions.

Driver handed suspended prison sentence

Partington, of Portrea Drive, Stockport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Manchester Crown Court.

On Wednesday, 28 October, he received an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and told he must pass an extended driving test before regaining his licence.

Catterall, of Buttermere Court, Congleton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 6 August.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay fines and court costs exceeding £1,700.

He must also pass an extended driving test before being allowed to drive again.

Police condemn dangerous racing near spectators

Police Constable Martin Hilditch, of Cheshire Police’s Roads and Crime Unit, criticised drivers who treat public roads as racetracks.

He said: “Catterall and Partington not only disregarded their own safety and the safety of other road users, but the safety of the group of pedestrians who had gathered on the side of the road to film them.”

The officer said police regularly carry out enforcement operations to prevent serious and potentially fatal collisions.

He added that officers would continue taking action against motorists who put others at risk through dangerous driving.

The convictions followed ongoing police efforts to tackle illegal car gatherings and excessive speeding along the A34 between Wilmslow and Alderley Edge.