Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

Two men who raced each other at speeds exceeding 100mph on the A34 in Cheshire while spectators filmed them have been sentenced for dangerous driving.

Olly Catterall, 21, from Congleton, and Joel Partington, 28, from Stockport, were caught racing along Pendleton Way and the A34 bypass in Wilmslow during an illegal car gathering.

An unmarked Cheshire Police vehicle was positioned behind their cars at traffic lights on Saturday, 4 April 2026, while members of the public stood nearby filming.

As the lights changed to green, both drivers accelerated sharply away before racing along the road at speeds of more than 100mph.

The officer, from Cheshire Police’s Roads and Crime Unit, stopped both vehicles and reported the drivers for their actions.

Driver handed suspended prison sentence

Partington, of Portrea Drive, Stockport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Manchester Crown Court.

On Wednesday, 28 October, he received an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and told he must pass an extended driving test before regaining his licence.

Catterall, of Buttermere Court, Congleton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 6 August.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay fines and court costs exceeding £1,700.

He must also pass an extended driving test before being allowed to drive again.

Police condemn dangerous racing near spectators

Police Constable Martin Hilditch, of Cheshire Police’s Roads and Crime Unit, criticised drivers who treat public roads as racetracks.

He said: “Catterall and Partington not only disregarded their own safety and the safety of other road users, but the safety of the group of pedestrians who had gathered on the side of the road to film them.”

The officer said police regularly carry out enforcement operations to prevent serious and potentially fatal collisions.

He added that officers would continue taking action against motorists who put others at risk through dangerous driving.

The convictions followed ongoing police efforts to tackle illegal car gatherings and excessive speeding along the A34 between Wilmslow and Alderley Edge.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three Escape Unharmed as Fire Rips Through Erith Flat in Early Morning Blaze

FIVE RESCUED Breaking: 60 firefighters tackle Thamesmead shop blaze as residents evacuated from flats above

UK News
Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

HIT BY A BUS Stoke Newington Church Street cordoned off after reports of bus hitting cyclist

UK News

MAN DOWN Tributes pour in for much-loved Bakers Recovery operator Paul Neale following his death

UK News

CAR BOMB Homes evacuated in Poole after suspected explosive device found in parked car

UK News

FARAGE RAPIST Nigel Farage security guard jailed for rape after working on Reform UK campaign while charged

UK News

FALL FROM HEIGHT Man seriously injured after fall from height closes A3(M) near Bedhampton

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News
Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

ATTEMPT MURDER CHARGE Man, 52, charged with attempted murder after boy, 16, attacked in Torquay McDonald’s

Court News, Crime, UK News

DEPORTED Five Britons arrested near Dunkirk over alleged intimidation of migrants

Crime, UK News, World News

MAJOR ROUTE CLOSED Major emergency response as A23 London Road blocked after crash near Crawley

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News

HALLOWEEN HORROR ATTACK Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in stabbing near Trowbridge Tesco

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge closure alert reports police-led incident and severe M25 delays

UK News

FOOLISH Young Bob claims French police seized gas mask while filming Paris protests

UK News, US News

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Attempted Murder Arrest After Range Rover Hits Two Men at Brighton Marina

National News
MORE FOR YOU

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News

NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

World News, UK News
A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News
Watch Live