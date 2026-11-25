The A36 has been closed in both directions between Ower and Whiteparish after a heavy goods vehicle overturned, prompting an emergency response and diversion routes for drivers travelling between Salisbury and Southampton.

National Highways said the road was shut between the A3090 at Ower Roundabout and the A27 at Brickworth Corner near Whiteparish following the collision.

Wiltshire Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were reported to be attending the scene. No information about injuries or the cause of the collision was included in the initial traffic alert.

Overturned lorry blocks A36 near Hampshire-Wiltshire border

The closure affects both northbound and southbound traffic on the main route connecting Salisbury and Southampton.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays while emergency services deal with the overturned HGV and arrangements are made to clear the road.

National Highways has not provided a confirmed reopening time in the supplied alert.

Southbound diversion towards Southampton

Drivers heading south towards Southampton should leave the A36 at Whiteparish and follow the A27 towards Romsey.

They should then turn right onto the A3090 and continue to the Ower Roundabout, where they can rejoin the A36.

Northbound diversion towards Salisbury

Northbound traffic should leave the A36 at the Ower Roundabout and take the A3090.

Drivers should then turn right onto the A27 towards Salisbury and Whiteparish, following the road to rejoin the A36 at Whiteparish.

How to check the latest A36 traffic information

National Highways advises drivers to check its travel updates or traffic information services before starting their journeys.

Its 24-hour contact centre can also be reached on 0300 123 5000.

The closure and diversion information is based on the National Highways incident notice supplied to UKNIP. The exact time of the collision and whether the route has since reopened have not been independently confirmed.