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TIKTOKER Afghan man arrested in Brent after TikTok account allegedly advertised illegal migrant crossings to Europe

A 29-year-old Afghan man has been arrested in north-west London as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a TikTok account allegedly advertising illegal migrant crossings from Britain to mainland Europe.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers arrested the man at an address in Brent on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, and seized a mobile phone as part of their enquiries.

The operation followed the discovery of social media posts promoting suspected illegal immigration services involving journeys from the UK to France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

The suspect has been released on bail while investigators continue their enquiries.

TikTok account allegedly promoted illegal crossings

The NCA said the arrest followed an investigation into an account on the video-sharing platform TikTok that appeared to advertise unlawful travel arrangements.

Investigators believe the posts may have breached legislation introduced to tackle the online promotion of illegal immigration services.

The relevant offence falls under Section 17 of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025, which introduced measures targeting the advertising of illegal immigration services.

Those provisions came into force in February 2026.

The NCA has not disclosed the name of the TikTok account or confirmed how many people may have responded to the advertisements.

It has also not established publicly whether any crossings were arranged or completed through the account.

NCA officers arrest suspect in Brent

Officers detained the 29-year-old Afghan national at a residential address in the London borough of Brent.

A mobile phone was recovered during the operation and seized for examination.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Following questioning, he was bailed pending further investigation.

No criminal charge has been announced.

National Crime Agency targets online people-smuggling adverts

The NCA has increasingly focused on the use of social media by suspected organised immigration crime networks.

Investigators are examining how online platforms are used to promote illegal journeys and connect prospective migrants with people offering unlawful transport arrangements.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Martin Matthews said: “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the National Crime Agency, and we are doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle those networks involved.”

He added: “This includes targeting the use of online platforms to advertise suspected illegal crossings.”

Investigation continues into social media activity

The NCA has not confirmed whether the arrested man was acting alone or whether investigators suspect links to a wider organised crime network.

Officers are continuing to examine evidence gathered during the investigation.

The arrest forms part of efforts to disrupt the online advertising of illegal immigration services, including arrangements involving journeys from the UK to European countries.

The suspect remains on bail and has not been convicted of any offence in connection with the investigation.

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