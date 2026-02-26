Watch Live
DEAL OR NO DEAL Afghan Prisoner Live-Streams Life Behind Bars with Snacks and TV Treats

  A 26-year-old Afghan inmate at Wormwood Scrubs jail has gone viral for showing off...

Published: 12:53 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 7:55 pm February 26, 2026

 

A 26-year-old Afghan inmate at Wormwood Scrubs jail has gone viral for showing off his prison cell comforts – including TV privileges, Afghan flag decorations, and a smorgasbord of snacks.

Prisoner Films Himself Amid Smuggling Charges

Samiullah Ahmadzai, held for alleged migrant smuggling with a “dangerous” trafficking gang, has racked up thousands of views on TikTok. His clips reveal him chilling in his cell with chocolate bars, fizzy drinks, fruit, and even sausages. One video shows him watching Stephen Mulhern’s Deal or No Deal in what’s raising eyebrows about prison leniency.

A source told The Sun: “This is so brazen it’s unbelievable and it’s highly embarrassing for the Prison Service. But they will now take action against him, disable his accounts, and his life will become a lot tougher in jail.”

Carefree Cell Life Sparks Fury

Ahmadzai films himself on his top bunk, proudly displaying Afghan flags he’s drawn on the walls. He even poses alongside his cellmate, often captioning clips with cheeky emojis. The casual footage stands in stark contrast to his serious extradition hearings at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, as he faces being returned to Belgium.

Channel Crossings Surge Under Starmer

Home Office data reveals a surge in migrants crossing the Channel under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership — 65,922 arrivals on small boats, overtaking Boris Johnson’s tally in just over 19 months.

Starmer’s ‘one in, one out’ deal with France aims to send some migrants back but has so far failed to dent numbers. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood admitted only 305 have been removed while 367 arrived under the treaty, which she warns “probably” hasn’t changed migrants’ decisions to cross.

Last year saw 41,472 small boat crossings, compared to 36,816 this year so far. Mahmood cautioned that the policy reforms will “take some time to come into effect” and gave no guarantees that migrant flows will decrease next year.

Rwanda Refugee Deal Ditched

One of Starmer’s first moves post-2024 election was scrapping the controversial Rwanda asylum plan designed to deter crossings by sending migrants to East Africa. Instead, the UK-France ‘one in, one out’ pilot focuses on limited returns to France – currently expected to expire in June amid political uncertainty ahead of France’s presidential election.

The deal aimed to send back 50 migrants weekly, but experts doubt it will be renegotiated once it expires.

