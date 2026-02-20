Watch Live
TOY RECALL Alarm as Aldi Recalls Toys Contaminated with Asbestos – Parents Told to Wear Gloves and Masks

  Aldi has launched an urgent recall of popular children’s toys after traces of deadly...

Published: 7:42 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 7:42 pm February 20, 2026

 

Aldi has launched an urgent recall of popular children’s toys after traces of deadly asbestos were found. Parents are warned to stop using the toys immediately and handle them with extreme caution by wearing gloves and masks.

Dangerous Toys Pulled from Shelves

The toys in question are the Stretcherz “Stretch” and “Slammers” figures, made by HTI Toys. They were recently pulled from Aldi shelves after tests found a sand-like filling inside that may contain asbestos, a toxic substance banned due to its severe health risks—even at low exposure levels.

Similar products were recalled from Asda earlier this week amid the same asbestos fears.

Which Toys Are Affected?

  • Stretcherz 4 Pack – Barcode: 5050835030340
  • Stretch Squad Skulls Twin Pack 3 asst – Barcode: 5050835008349
  • Stretch Skulls – Pink and Green – Barcode: 5050839102142
  • Stretch Skulls – Green and Blue – Barcode: 5050839102142
  • Stretch Skulls – Green and Pink – Barcode: 5050839102142

These toys fail the UK Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 and were swiftly removed from sale.

How to Stay Safe and Get a Refund

Aldi urges anyone who bought the toys between January 2024 and February 2026 to stop using them immediately. Customers should dispose of the toys safely at home and return them in-store with proof of purchase for a full refund.

Aldi stated: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Stretcherz Twin Pack Skulls because products may contain trace levels of asbestos. Anyone who bought this product should not use it and dispose of it safely at home.”

Official Disposal Advice: Gloves and Masks a Must

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued clear instructions:

  • If the sand is still sealed, place it in a heavy-duty plastic bag, double-tape it, label it clearly, and store it away from children.
  • If the sand has been used, clean the area with wet cloths to avoid dust spreading.
  • Wear gloves and a mask when handling the toys or cleaning.
  • Double-bag the contaminated items (sand, gloves, masks, cloths) before throwing them away.
  • Keep children and pets away from the affected zones until thoroughly cleaned.

If returning the product to the store isn’t possible, dispose of it carefully with household waste following these steps.

For further help, shoppers can call 0800 042 0800 or use Aldi’s online contact form here.

More Toy Recalls on UK Shelves

This latest scare follows a similar asbestos recall by Hobbycraft, showing a worrying trend in contaminated children’s toys.

Parents are urged to stay alert and follow all safety advice to protect their families from hidden asbestos dangers lurking in everyday toys.

