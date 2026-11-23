Metropolitan Police detectives have seized 893kg of suspected cocaine and arrested eight men in an operation targeting an alleged drugs supply network.

The raids included activity at New Spitalfields Market in Leyton, east London, where five men were detained on Sunday evening.

Police said the operation also led to drugs being recovered from a lorry near Maidstone in Kent and a large quantity of cash being seized from a property in Hertfordshire.

Five arrested at New Spitalfields Market

The five men detained at the market were aged 27, 33, 41, 43 and 58. They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A sixth man, aged 44, was arrested nearby in connection with another 100kg of suspected Class A drugs.

Officers also recovered a further 250kg from a lorry near Maidstone and arrested its 50-year-old driver. In Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, a 48-year-old man was detained after a search uncovered approximately £450,000 in cash.

All eight suspects remained in custody at the time of the police update. They had not been charged in the information provided.

Police call seizure significant

Detective Superintendent Lindsey Billany said the seizure represented a substantial financial loss to the suspected organised crime operation.

She said: “This policing operation demonstrates our focus on bringing down the drug traffickers whose trade fuels violence on London’s streets.”

The force described the haul as among its largest seizures. The 893kg total covers the wider investigation, not solely the raid at the market.

There has been no suggestion that New Spitalfields Market traders or its operators were knowingly involved. Enquiries are continuing.