A Dartford drug dealer has been jailed for three years and nine months after police caught him carrying cocaine and recovered around £17,000 in cash during a search of his home.

Amat Kadyal, 28, of Wentworth Drive, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 12 November 2026 after admitting drug and criminal property offences.

His arrest followed reports of suspected drug dealing in Wentworth Drive on Saturday 1 August, when patrol officers spotted a man matching a description they had received.

Dealer threw away cocaine bags as police approached

Kent Police said Kadyal discarded four small deal bags as officers approached him. Testing subsequently established that they contained cocaine.

Police searched his home as part of the investigation, uncovering evidence of drug dealing alongside a substantial amount of cash.

Officers find £17,000 in cash, scales and drug paraphernalia

The search uncovered around £17,000 organised into stacks of different banknote denominations, two sets of digital weighing scales and numerous small deal bags.

Officers also seized a mobile phone, sealed drug-testing swabs and a silver spoon bearing white residue.

Kadyal was charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.

Woolwich Crown Court hands down jail sentence

Having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, Kadyal appeared before Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday 12 November and received a prison sentence of three years and nine months.

Detective Constable Louise Read, the investigating officer, said drug misuse could have a damaging effect on communities and warned offenders that dealing drugs could lead to imprisonment.

She urged residents to continue reporting suspected dealing, explaining that even small details could help officers identify offenders and build investigations.

How to report suspected drug dealing in Dartford

Anyone concerned about drug dealing can contact Kent Police through its official website or call 101. In an emergency, call 999.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.