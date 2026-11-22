A 14-year-old girl who was the subject of a police missing-person appeal in Arbroath has been traced safe and well.

Amelie Capper was reported missing after she was last seen in the Tarry Dykes area of the Angus town at around 2.30pm on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Police Scotland launched an appeal for information about her whereabouts, with officers expressing growing concern for her welfare.

Amelie was described in the original appeal as around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair. Police asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 2525 of 18 November.

A subsequent update reported by Police confirmed that the teenager had been traced and was safe and well.

The earlier appeal should therefore no longer be circulated as an active missing-person search.