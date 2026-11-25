More Americans say they would blame Donald Trump than Congress if US petrol prices rise over the next six months, a Politico poll suggests.

Thirty-eight per cent of respondents said they would hold the president responsible for an increase. Twenty per cent said they would blame the Democratic-controlled Congress, while 24% said both would share responsibility.

Different views on falling prices

The poll found the pattern reversed when people were asked who should receive credit if prices fall: 38% named Congress and 20% Mr Trump. Responses varied sharply by party, with Democrats more likely to blame the president for rises and Republicans more likely to credit him for falls.

The figures measure what people expect politicians to be held responsible for. They do not establish how much the president or Congress could influence prices.

Fuel costs remain a concern

The survey comes as US petrol prices remain above the levels recorded before the conflict with Iran began, although prices have fallen in recent weeks. Analysts have warned that changes in crude oil prices can take longer to reach forecourts because fuel must still be shipped, refined and distributed.

Poll findings reflect the views of those surveyed and are not a forecast of future petrol prices.