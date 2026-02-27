Police have published the mugshot of Asif Vali, the former manager of boxing star Amir Khan, after he was sentenced to an 11-year prison sentence. The 56-year-old was convicted for a series of sex offences dating back over ten years.

Jury Finds Vali Guilty After Three-Day Trial

Vali, who worked with Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan, was found guilty at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday, February 26. His crimes, committed against a woman in Bolton in 2013, include two counts of exposure, two counts of sexual assault, and a single count of assault by penetration. Vali denied all charges but the jury was unconvinced.

Disturbing Details Emerge from Court Case

Vali performed sexual acts on himself in front of the victim multiple times.

The most serious assault in February 2013 ended with the woman throwing coffee on him and making a desperate escape.

At the time, Vali was managing Amir Khan’s boxing career.

The judge’s tough sentence marks a serious fall from grace for Vali, who once held the reins of one of Britain’s top boxing talents.

