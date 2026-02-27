Watch Live
FORMER BOXING MANAGER Amir Khan’s Ex-Manager Jailed for Shocking Sex Crimes

Police have published the mugshot of Asif Vali, the former manager of boxing star Amir...

Published: 6:06 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 6:06 pm February 27, 2026

Police have published the mugshot of Asif Vali, the former manager of boxing star Amir Khan, after he was sentenced to an 11-year prison sentence. The 56-year-old was convicted for a series of sex offences dating back over ten years.

Jury Finds Vali Guilty After Three-Day Trial

Vali, who worked with Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan, was found guilty at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday, February 26. His crimes, committed against a woman in Bolton in 2013, include two counts of exposure, two counts of sexual assault, and a single count of assault by penetration. Vali denied all charges but the jury was unconvinced.

Disturbing Details Emerge from Court Case

  • Vali performed sexual acts on himself in front of the victim multiple times.
  • The most serious assault in February 2013 ended with the woman throwing coffee on him and making a desperate escape.
  • At the time, Vali was managing Amir Khan’s boxing career.

The judge’s tough sentence marks a serious fall from grace for Vali, who once held the reins of one of Britain’s top boxing talents.

