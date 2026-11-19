A 40-year-old woman has been jailed for two years and three months after admitting a sexual offence against a four-year-old girl.

Amy Tems, from the Grimsby and Cleethorpes area, was sentenced on Friday 13 November 2026 after pleading guilty in July to causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Tems was also ordered to remain on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

Police investigation uncovered historical abuse

Humberside Police launched an investigation after receiving information about historical sexual abuse involving the young girl.

Tems was interviewed by officers and admitted committing a sexual offence against the child.

The investigation was handled by the force’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, which supports vulnerable victims and investigates serious offences.

The sentencing followed Tems’s guilty plea earlier this year.

Officer praises young victim’s courage

Paul Wells, the officer who led the investigation, praised the victim for helping police bring the case before the courts.

He described Tems’s actions as deplorable and said the child had trusted an adult who subjected her to abuse.

Mr Wells said he hoped the outcome would offer the victim and her family some measure of closure, while acknowledging that imprisonment could not undo the harm caused.

He also emphasised that Humberside Police treats reports of sexual offences seriously, regardless of how much time has passed.

The force encouraged survivors of sexual abuse to seek support and report offences when they feel ready.

The victim cannot be identified because of lifelong legal protections for victims of sexual offences.