Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested on Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office

The Arrest Shocker

In a bombshell development, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest this morning, revealing that the 66-year-old is currently in custody.

Police Raid Multiple Addresses

Police are conducting searches at properties in both Berkshire and Norfolk.

Unmarked police cars were seen arriving early today at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where Andrew has been living since leaving Windsor.

Background and Investigation

This arrest follows a complaint being assessed over allegations concerning Andrew’s alleged sharing of confidential material linked to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Thames Valley Police said the investigation opened after “a thorough assessment.”

“We have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” Thames Valley Police stated. “The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not name him in line with national guidance.” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added: “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners.”

Andrew’s Response

Andrew, who celebrates his 66th birthday today, has consistently denied any wrongdoing amid these serious allegations.

This marks the first known arrest of the former royal, who has long been under scrutiny for his links to Jeffrey Epstein.