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DRIVER ARRESTED Tributes paid to Folkestone postman Andy Gardiner after fatal collision

A family has paid tribute to much-loved Folkestone postman Andy Gardiner, who died after being struck by a car just weeks before his 60th birthday.

The 59-year-old, who had worked for Royal Mail for more than 30 years, was walking home on Sunday, 1 November, when the collision happened outside the Black Bull pub on Canterbury Road.

Kent Police said officers were called at 6.39pm to reports of a pedestrian struck by a black Volkswagen Sharan near the junction with Downs Road. Emergency services attended, but Mr Gardiner died at the scene.

Daughter remembers devoted grandfather

His daughter Elli, 27, described the family’s shock in an interview with KentOnline.

“It’s been an enormous shock. We never expected anything like this to happen to him,” she said.

She said she would always remember her father’s smile and his close relationship with her young son. The pair enjoyed walks together and trips to see the sea.

Mr Gardiner had been returning home after watching local band Heroes play near Folkestone Harbour.

Running club pays tribute

A long-standing member of Folkestone Running & Athletics Club, Mr Gardiner was also known for organising local six-a-side football matches.

In a tribute, the running club described him as kind, funny and supportive of other members. It offered condolences to his family, including his partner Carolyn, a fellow club member.

Flowers have been left near the Black Bull in memory of Mr Gardiner.

Driver arrested as investigation continues

Local reports say a 49-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 3 November, and subsequently released on bail while police enquiries continue. The precise suspected driving offence has not yet been independently established because reports have differed.

No charge has been confirmed.

Fundraiser to help with funeral costs

Mr Gardiner’s daughter has launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for his funeral. Details can be found on the official GoFundMe website under Funeral of Andy Gardiner.

Kent Police appeal for dashcam footage

Detectives from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage.

Contact officers on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting RY/JG/089/26.

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