Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

Fraud and cruelty exposed in shocking pet charity scam

Published: 8:35 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 8:35 pm February 20, 2026

Fraud and cruelty exposed in shocking pet charity scam

A 26-year-old man from Crays Hills, Essex, has been jailed for five years and banned for life from owning animals after running a fake animal charity. Oaveed Rahman conned pet owners into handing over their dogs, charging them for rehoming and rehabilitation services that never took place.

Inhumane conditions for 22 animals

Rahman admitted 11 counts of fraud by false representation and one count of causing unnecessary suffering. The cruelty charge involved 21 dogs and a cat kept in appalling, inhumane conditions at his home.

Banned dog breed found in his care

In a separate admission, Rahman also pleaded guilty to possessing a banned XL Bully dog, further highlighting the scale of his reckless disregard for animal welfare.

The complex investigation, led by Essex Police and partner agencies, uncovered the full extent of Rahman’s vile operation.

“He deceived people into thinking they were helping animals, but instead caused misery to dozens of pets,”

said an Essex Police spokesperson.

Now, Rahman faces a lifetime ban from owning any animals, ensuring he cannot repeat his crimes.

