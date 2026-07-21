Ann Widdecombe Allegedly Struck 21 Times With Hammer as Murder Accused Appears in Court

Former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe was allegedly struck 21 times over the head with a hammer after a man entered her Devon home while she was eating lunch, a court has heard. The 78-year-old former MP and Reform UK spokeswoman was found with fatal injuries at her bungalow in Haytor, Dartmoor, on 9 July. Appearing before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Joshua Kerry, 28, was remanded into custody charged with her murder.

Court hears details of alleged attack

Prosecutors told the court that Ms Widdecombe had been eating lunch when a man arrived at her property in a red Vauxhall Corsa. It is alleged the suspect entered through the front door and repeatedly attacked her with a hammer, striking her 21 times to the head. The court heard she was then tipped from her chair onto the kitchen floor before her wallet was allegedly taken from her handbag. The attacker is said to have left the property just two minutes after arriving. A provisional post-mortem examination has given the cause of death as blunt force injury to the head, the court was told.

Final interview recorded minutes before death

Ms Widdecombe had carried out two media interviews on the morning of the alleged attack and was due to appear in an online discussion with Channel 5 presenter Matt Allwright at 12.50pm. The hearing was told her final interview had been recorded just minutes before detectives believe she was fatally attacked at around 12.30pm on 8 July. She was discovered the following day after colleagues became concerned when they were unable to contact her. A member of her team went to the bungalow and found her unresponsive with serious injuries.

Inquest adjourned

Earlier on Tuesday, an opening inquest at Exeter Coroner’s Court heard that Ms Widdecombe was found lying face down on her kitchen floor. Senior Coroner Philip Spinney adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. Found Dead at Devon Home" width="744" height="607" />

Terrorism motive still being examined

Police have confirmed they are continuing to investigate whether there was a political or terrorist motive behind the alleged attack. Kerry, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was arrested around 300 miles from the scene before later being re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said detectives had generated more than 800 lines of enquiry and were investigating any wider activity the suspect may have been involved in. He said determining the motivation for the alleged attack, including any possible political motive, remains “an active avenue of investigation”. Police have confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Former MP and broadcaster

Ms Widdecombe served as Conservative MP for Maidstone, later Maidstone and The Weald, between 1987 and 2010, holding several ministerial roles in Sir John Major’s government. After leaving Parliament, she became a broadcaster, appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 and later joined the Brexit Party before becoming a spokeswoman for Reform UK. Kerry spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing. He was remanded into custody and is due to appear before the Old Bailey. Joshua Kerry has been charged with murder. Criminal proceedings are active, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.