A fourth man has been charged in the investigation into the murder of Raheim Jackson in New Wortley, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the development as detectives continue their enquiries into Mr Jackson’s death.

Police have not released further details

The information available for this report does not identify the latest defendant or specify the charge or any court date. Police have previously charged three other men in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police through its official reporting channels. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are convicted.