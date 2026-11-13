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SHOT AT ANPR camera shot with air rifle and destroyed on busy Swindon road as council faces thousands in replacement costs

An automatic number plate recognition camera installed to address speeding concerns on a busy Swindon road has been destroyed after being shot with an air rifle.

The camera on Akers Way was targeted in an act of vandalism which left the equipment damaged beyond repair, Swindon Borough Council has confirmed.

The local authority is now preparing to replace the camera at a cost expected to run into thousands of pounds.

The equipment was installed following complaints from residents, councillors and community members about speeding and traffic safety along the route.

Camera destroyed after being shot

The camera formed part of the council’s work to monitor vehicle movements, discourage speeding and gather information to assess whether further road safety measures were needed.

However, the equipment was deliberately damaged before that work could be completed.

Swindon Borough Council said:

One of our new Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras on Akers Way has recently been shot at by an air rifle, damaging it beyond repair.

The authority expressed disappointment at the vandalism, particularly the cost of replacing equipment paid for with public funds.

Council condemns reckless vandalism

Councillor Nick Gardiner, Swindon Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, condemned the attack.

He described it as a reckless and selfish act which showed disregard for the community and the public money invested in improving road safety.

The councillor said the damage would cost taxpayers thousands of pounds, money which could otherwise have supported local services and improvements.

He also warned that the vandalism had delayed work requested by residents concerned about traffic conditions on Akers Way.

Replacement ANPR camera planned

Despite the damage, the council confirmed it intends to reinstall a camera at the location.

The replacement will allow highways officers to resume collecting information about vehicle movements and traffic patterns.

That data will help determine whether additional traffic management measures are needed to improve safety.

The council said:

We’re in the process of getting a new camera to go back up on Akers Way so we can understand driving patterns on the road and look at what traffic management measures may be needed to help improve safety in the area.

It has not confirmed when the replacement equipment will be installed.

The circumstances surrounding the attack, including exactly when it happened and whether anybody has been identified as responsible, have not been established publicly.

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