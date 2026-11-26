A man suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked with a bar during a burglary at a house in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Shay Crescent at around 5.47pm on Wednesday, 25 November, following reports that a property was being burgled.

A family member arrived at the house and was assaulted by one of the suspects. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his face.

Four suspects fled on Surron bikes

Police said two other suspects were waiting outside the property on Surron electric bikes and four suspects left the area on the bikes.

Officers established a scene while enquiries continued. Detectives are still working to establish what, if anything, was stolen.

Detectives appeal for doorbell footage

Detective Inspector Andrew Queen, of Bradford District Crime Team, said officers were gathering CCTV and doorbell footage and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

He urged anyone who saw people on two Surron bikes acting suspiciously in the area to contact police.

Information can be given by calling 101 or using West Yorkshire Police’s online live chat, quoting 13260669972. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.