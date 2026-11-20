Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a cyclist in his 50s was reportedly assaulted following a dispute with a driver in Todmorden.

The incident happened at about 1pm on Saturday 14 November near the junction of Rochdale Road and Ramsden Wood Road.

West Yorkshire Police said the cyclist and the male driver of a grey Hyundai had become involved in a verbal dispute while both were stationary.

The Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team is asking anyone who witnessed the reported assault or captured the car or bicycle on camera shortly beforehand to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via West Yorkshire Police live chat, quoting crime number 13260648322.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.