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FIND DESTINY Appeal to Find Missing Girl, 14, as Family Seeks Information About Her Whereabouts

An appeal has been shared on social media seeking information about a 14-year-old girl named Destiny Rose Ward, who is reported to be missing.

The appeal, circulated on Facebook by an account named Eddie Stokes Medjugorje, asks members of the public to help locate the teenager and support her family.

The post includes three photographs of Destiny Rose and states that her family is appealing for information about her whereabouts.

It urges anyone who may have seen the teenager, or who has information that could help establish where she is, to contact police.

Social media appeal for Destiny Rose Ward

The Facebook message describes Destiny Rose as 14 years old and asks people to share the appeal in the hope of helping her return home safely.

However, the post does not identify where or when she was last seen, what she was wearing or which police force is dealing with the reported disappearance.

UKNIP has not independently confirmed the circumstances of the appeal or whether Destiny Rose remains missing.

Anyone with information urged to contact police

Anyone with information relevant to the appeal should contact police on 101, giving Destiny Rose Ward’s name.

If someone is believed to be in immediate danger, call 999.

UKNIP will update this report if further information becomes available from police or the family.

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