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APPLE CLOSURE Apple confirms permanent closure of Basingstoke store after 15 years as final trading date announced

Apple has confirmed that its store at Festival Place in Basingstoke will close permanently later this month, bringing an end to 15 years of trading in the Hampshire town.

The technology giant announced that Saturday, 21 November 2026, will be the store’s final day of business.

The closure was first revealed in August, but Apple has now confirmed the exact date, giving customers just over two weeks before the shop shuts for good.

The Festival Place branch, which opened in August 2011, has provided customers with access to Apple products, technical support, repairs and in-store advice.

Apple confirms Festival Place closing date

Apple’s Basingstoke store, located on Queen Anne’s Walk inside the Festival Place shopping centre, will cease trading after 21 November.

The company has thanked customers in Basingstoke for their support over the past 15 years.

An Apple spokesperson previously said: “We’ve loved serving the Basingstoke community for the last 15 years and look forward to welcoming customers at nearby Apple Stores.”

The company has not publicly disclosed a specific reason for the closure.

However, the decision comes as Apple prepares to expand and redesign its retail presence in nearby Reading.

Staff offered opportunities at other Apple stores

Apple has confirmed that employees working at Festival Place will be offered the opportunity to transfer to its Reading branch or other Apple Store locations across the UK.

The company made the commitment when it originally announced the Basingstoke closure in August.

It has not disclosed how many employees currently work at the Festival Place store.

Reading Apple Store to reopen in December

As the Basingstoke branch prepares to close, Apple is investing in a larger, redesigned store at The Oracle shopping centre in Reading.

The refurbished location is expected to open in December 2026.

The new store will include an improved Genius Bar for technical support, a dedicated Apple Pickup area for online orders and spaces where customers can explore products.

Apple has also said the redesigned branch will provide opportunities for customers to attend its free Today at Apple sessions.

Reading will become the nearest Apple Store for many Basingstoke customers, with Apple’s Southampton branch at Westquay providing another alternative.

What happens to customers after the closure?

Customers who previously visited Festival Place for repairs, purchases or technical assistance will need to use another Apple Store or the company’s online services after 21 November.

Apple products will remain available through its website, Apple Store app and authorised retailers.

Anyone with an upcoming Genius Bar appointment, repair collection or online order scheduled for the Basingstoke branch should check their arrangements before the closure.

The decision marks the end of Apple’s 15-year presence at Festival Place as the company prepares for the opening of its expanded Reading store in December.

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