Apple may have identified the cause of its iPhone Duo screen-cracking problems, with a new leak suggesting defective components from a hinge supplier are responsible for some of the failures affecting its first foldable smartphone.

The issue, dubbed “Crackgate” by some users, emerged shortly after the iPhone Duo went on sale on 23 October 2026, with owners reporting cracks along the internal folding display, damaged pixels and unusual noises when opening or closing the handset.

Chinese technology leaker Kang, whose claims were circulated by prominent tipster Ice Universe, now alleges that Apple has traced the failures to substandard materials used by one of its two hinge suppliers.

The claim raises the possibility that the problem is confined to a particular production batch rather than affecting the fundamental design of the foldable iPhone.

However, Apple has not publicly confirmed the supplier allegation or announced that it has established the definitive cause of the failures.

iPhone Duo Owners Report Cracked Screens and Dead Pixels

Complaints about the iPhone Duo began appearing online within hours of the device reaching customers.

Some users reported hearing a cracking or crunching noise when unfolding their phones before discovering damage along the display crease.

Photographs shared on technology forums showed lines of bright or dead pixels extending across the inner screen.

One owner reported that the display failed after fewer than 20 folds, despite there being no visible external damage beforehand.

Other reports described problems developing during the initial setup process or shortly after purchase.

Apple acknowledged that a small number of iPhone Duo units had experienced problems affecting their internal displays.

The company has not disclosed how many devices are affected or what proportion of sales the failures represent.

Leaker Claims Fault Lies With Hinge Supplier

According to Kang’s reported findings, the screen damage is connected to faulty materials supplied by one of the manufacturers producing parts for Apple’s folding mechanism.

The iPhone Duo hinge contains numerous interconnected components designed to manage the movement of the flexible display.

The leaker claims the problem is not necessarily caused by a flaw in Apple’s hinge engineering, but by a defective component introduced during manufacturing.

If accurate, that distinction could be significant.

A supplier-related manufacturing defect may be easier to isolate than a problem affecting every device built to the same design.

Apple could potentially resolve the issue by replacing the defective components in future production.

However, no supplier has been officially identified as responsible, and the precise nature of the alleged material defect remains unclear.

Apple Could Identify Affected iPhones by Serial Number

One of the most significant claims is that Apple can reportedly identify potentially defective devices using their serial numbers.

If the company can trace individual phones to specific component batches, it may be able to establish which handsets contain the suspected faulty parts.

That could allow affected inventory to be isolated before reaching customers.

It might also enable Apple to identify devices already sold that could be at greater risk of screen failure.

However, Apple has not announced a public serial-number checking service or confirmed that owners will be contacted proactively.

There is also no verified timetable for when stock containing the suspected defective parts might be replaced.

Free Replacements Offered for Affected Devices

Apple is reportedly providing replacement handsets to customers whose iPhone Duo displays develop the recognised manufacturing fault.

According to technology reports, eligible owners are receiving replacements under the standard manufacturing warranty without needing an additional AppleCare+ subscription.

The company is also reportedly prioritising affected customers rather than requiring them to join normal repair queues.

Warranty coverage remains subject to Apple’s assessment of the individual device and the cause of the damage.

Owners experiencing cracks along the fold, abnormal hinge resistance, unexpected noises or display faults should contact Apple Support rather than attempt to force the device open or repair it themselves.

iFixit Teardown Raises Questions About Hinge Design

Despite the supplier-related explanation, independent repair specialists have raised separate concerns about the internal construction of the iPhone Duo.

Repair website iFixit examined the handset in a detailed teardown published on 25 October.

Its investigation found that the location of reported screen failures corresponded with an area where several internal hinge components meet beneath the flexible display.

Using computer modelling and scans, iFixit examined whether the central support mechanism could create pressure against the screen during folding.

One simulated scenario showed how a support bar failing to move sufficiently could produce a concentrated area of stress beneath the display.

That finding offers a possible mechanical explanation for the cracks reported by owners.

However, the teardown did not conclusively establish that this mechanism caused the failures or rule out defective supplier materials.

The two explanations may not necessarily be mutually exclusive.

A component manufactured outside specification could potentially create abnormal pressure within an otherwise functional hinge design.

Dust Resistance Also Raises Durability Concerns

During its examination, iFixit also tested how fine particles could enter the iPhone Duo’s hinge assembly.

The repair specialists found that some particles reached moving components and caused audible crunching during operation.

Although the device performed better than some competing foldable phones in the test, the findings highlighted the continuing challenges of protecting complex folding mechanisms from everyday contamination.

iFixit awarded the iPhone Duo a provisional repairability score of five out of ten, describing it as the most repairable foldable smartphone it had examined.

However, the inner display and hinge remained particularly difficult and expensive components to replace.

Has Apple Solved iPhone Duo Crackgate?

The latest claims offer a possible explanation for why some iPhone Duo devices have suffered severe display failures while others appear unaffected.

If the defect can be traced to a particular supplier and production batch, Apple may be able to prevent further failures without redesigning the entire handset.

But questions remain over whether affected devices can be reliably identified, how many units are involved and whether the hinge has any wider durability weaknesses.

Apple has not confirmed that the problem has been permanently resolved.

For now, the supplier defect remains an unverified explanation, while the reported screen failures and the technical concerns raised by iFixit continue to attract scrutiny.