Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TWO ARRESTED Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

Gunshot Victim Arrives at Leeds Hospital Police are probing a shocking firearms incident after a...

Published: 7:05 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 7:05 pm February 25, 2026

Gunshot Victim Arrives at Leeds Hospital

Police are probing a shocking firearms incident after a 29-year-old man turned up at Leeds General Infirmary yesterday afternoon with gunshot injuries. The victim remains stable in the hospital as detectives dig into the mystery.

Two Men Held on Serious Charges

Officers have arrested two men, aged 27 and 44, on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent. Both remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Police Hunt Location of Shooting

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Bates of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “As we previously confirmed, the incident did not occur at the hospital or on its grounds. An investigation is underway to establish where this firearms discharge has taken place.”

“We are following up on all available lines of enquiry. We have recovered the vehicle that the injured man travelled to hospital in and have two people in custody for questioning.”

More news from Leeds

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIGHT TURNS UGLY Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News

LIFE SAVER New Overdose Kit Delivery Service Launches in North East Lincolnshire

UK News

WHEELIE BIN Prison Pharmacy Tech Jailed for Smuggling Drugs and SIM Cards into Bristol Jail

UK News

BIG SLASH Energy Bills to Drop £10 a Month from April – Ofgem Cuts Price Cap by 7%

UK News

RACE AGAINST TIME Teenager Seriously Hurt in Wolverhampton Crash

UK News

RACE HATE ATTACK Police Hunt Man Over Hate Crime at Bristol Mosque During Ramadan

UK News

Man Dies in Horror Smash on B4040

UK News

BRUTAL ATTACK Teen Jailed for Brutal Knife Attack on Adoptive Parents

UK News

FATAL HOUSE BLAZE Man Guilty of Attempted Murder After Horrific Stoke-on-Trent House Fire

UK News

EXPECT DELAYS Swale Way in Sittingbourne shut after lorry and car smash-up

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

NCA RAID Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

FAILED ESCAPE Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GENDER ROW Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

RED AND BLUE ‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

DOUBLE DECKER Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News

Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

£2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

NEW RECRUITS Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

HIGH PROFILE RAID Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News

Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News
Watch Live