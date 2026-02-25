Gunshot Victim Arrives at Leeds Hospital

Police are probing a shocking firearms incident after a 29-year-old man turned up at Leeds General Infirmary yesterday afternoon with gunshot injuries. The victim remains stable in the hospital as detectives dig into the mystery.

Two Men Held on Serious Charges

Officers have arrested two men, aged 27 and 44, on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent. Both remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Police Hunt Location of Shooting

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Bates of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “As we previously confirmed, the incident did not occur at the hospital or on its grounds. An investigation is underway to establish where this firearms discharge has taken place.” “We are following up on all available lines of enquiry. We have recovered the vehicle that the injured man travelled to hospital in and have two people in custody for questioning.”

