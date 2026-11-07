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CRITIAL INCIDENT Armed Police Descend on Swansea Street After Car Hit by Gunfire as Man and Boy Arrested

Armed police descended on a busy road in Swansea after a car was damaged by suspected gunfire, prompting a major emergency response and the declaration of a critical incident.

A 41-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested following the incident on the A48 Clase Road in Morriston on Friday, 6 November.

South Wales Police confirmed that a vehicle had sustained damage consistent with a firearm being discharged.

The 41-year-old man, from Llansamlet, Swansea, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 16-year-old boy, also from Llansamlet, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police have launched a criminal investigation, with armed officers deployed to the area and nearby roads closed.

Armed officers surround damaged vehicle

Footage circulating on social media showed armed officers gathered around a stationary vehicle near the Asda supermarket on Clase Road.

The car appeared to have suffered significant damage, with images showing a smashed window and debris scattered nearby.

A National Police Air Service helicopter was also deployed to the area as officers responded to the incident.

Police established a cordon near Castle Bingo, with traffic restrictions affecting surrounding roads.

South Wales Police confirmed that one person had sustained minor injuries but said officers were not aware of any serious injuries or fatalities connected with the incident.

The precise circumstances surrounding the suspected shooting remain under investigation.

Police declare critical incident in Morriston

South Wales Police declared a critical incident as officers worked to establish what had happened.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones urged residents to stay away from the area while the investigation continued.

He said: “A policing presence will be visible in the area whilst this investigation is ongoing.

“It is important that people avoid the area so we can effectively deal with this incident and return the area to normality.”

Officers also warned against spreading unverified information circulating on social media.

Fireworks display cancelled amid police operation

The incident caused disruption across Morriston, with a planned community fireworks display among the events cancelled.

Morriston Town AFC confirmed that its Friday evening display had been called off following police advice.

The club announced on social media: “Unfortunately, the police have advised due to an issue ongoing, the event has to be cancelled. With immediate effect.”

Residents were advised to remain away from the affected area while emergency services dealt with the situation.

Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or captured relevant footage to contact South Wales Police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been announced in connection with the arrests.

Sources: South Wales Police, BBC Wales and Sky News.

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