Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ARMED STOP Armed Police Nab Man After Dramatic Bradford Vehicle Stop

  Armed cops swoop in Bradford Drama unfolded this morning at 11.35am in Fenby Avenue,...

Published: 11:13 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 11:13 pm February 28, 2026

 

Armed cops swoop in Bradford

Drama unfolded this morning at 11.35am in Fenby Avenue, Bradford. Armed officers stopped a vehicle linked to an aggravated burglary. The crime reportedly involved a handgun sighting.

Man arrested and locked up

The lone male occupant was quickly arrested on the spot and hauled into custody. Police set up guards at the front and back of a nearby house following the arrest.

Ongoing investigation

Officers are continuing their inquiries as the man remains detained. No further details on the incident or charges have been released yet.

More news from Bradford

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

STRENGTH UNLEASHED US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

UK News

Bridgerton Shocker: New Lady Whistledown Mystery Hits Netflix

UK News

WEEKEND SHOW Six Planets Stick Together in Rare Weekend Sky Show

UK News

SCAM REMAND Man Charged After Graffiti on Churchill Statue in Parliament Square

UK News

TAKEN TOO SOON Three Teens Locked Up for Manchester Stabbing Murder of 14-Year-Old Ibrahima Seck

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Two Women Charged After Body Found in Helston Business Park

UK News

AIRSTRIKE CLAIM Ayatollah Khamenei ‘Killed’ in Israeli Airstrikes

UK News

MASSIVE STRIKES Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

RACE ATTACK Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LOCKED UP Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

UK News

Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

UK News

OH CAROL Rock and Roll Icon Neil Sedaka Dies Aged 86

UK News

Rock and Roll Icon Neil Sedaka Dies Aged 86

UK News

FATAL PUSH Man, 22, Jailed for Pushing Dad-of-Two Into Path of Ambulance with Blue Lights

UK News

Man, 22, Jailed for Pushing Dad-of-Two Into Path of Ambulance with Blue Lights

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

HOTEL HIT BY MISSLE Missile Debris Sets Dubai Hotel Ablaze Amid Iran’s Blitz on Tourist Hotspot

UK News, World News

Missile Debris Sets Dubai Hotel Ablaze Amid Iran’s Blitz on Tourist Hotspot

UK News, World News

ARMED BUGLARY Armed cops swoop in Bradford over violent burglary probe

UK News

Armed cops swoop in Bradford over violent burglary probe

UK News

HAMMER ATTACK Masked Gang Storms Home in Brutal Burglary

UK News

Masked Gang Storms Home in Brutal Burglary

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

SWIFT JUSTICE Zombie Knife Menace Halted by West Midlands Police

UK News

Zombie Knife Menace Halted by West Midlands Police

UK News

DELIVERY DRIVER Manchester Delivery Driver Jailed for Sex Assault in Northwich

UK News

Manchester Delivery Driver Jailed for Sex Assault in Northwich

UK News

UAE CRISIS UAE Shoots Down New Wave of Iranian Missiles

World News

UAE Shoots Down New Wave of Iranian Missiles

World News
Watch Live