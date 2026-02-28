Armed cops swoop in Bradford

Drama unfolded this morning at 11.35am in Fenby Avenue, Bradford. Armed officers stopped a vehicle linked to an aggravated burglary. The crime reportedly involved a handgun sighting.

Man arrested and locked up

The lone male occupant was quickly arrested on the spot and hauled into custody. Police set up guards at the front and back of a nearby house following the arrest.

Ongoing investigation

Officers are continuing their inquiries as the man remains detained. No further details on the incident or charges have been released yet.

More news from Bradford