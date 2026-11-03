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MOTHERS HOPES Army chief admits ‘we failed him’ as MoD censured over soldier’s death on Salisbury Plain

The head of the British Army has issued a formal apology to the family of a 23-year-old soldier killed during a training exercise on Salisbury Plain after an investigation uncovered serious failings in military safety procedures.

Private Jethro Watson-Pickering, from Teesside, died from catastrophic head injuries when the turret of his Scimitar armoured vehicle swung violently after its gun barrel struck a tree.

Five years after his death, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accepted a Crown Censure from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), admitting it failed to meet its legal duty to protect the soldier.

General Sir Roly Walker, Chief of the General Staff, acknowledged that failures in risk assessments, training and vehicle safety contributed to the tragedy.

He said: “Jethro should never have died. We failed him and those who loved him.”

Soldier killed during Salisbury Plain training exercise

Pte Watson-Pickering, who served with the 1st Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment, was taking part in Exercise Iron Storm on 15 October 2021.

The 23-year-old was driving a Scimitar armoured reconnaissance vehicle during an exercise in which his unit was acting as an opposing force for another Army regiment.

At around 11.50am, the vehicle was manoeuvring to escape a simulated attack when its protruding gun barrel struck a tree.

The impact caused the turret to rotate rapidly, sending a storage bin attached to its rear into the soldier’s head.

He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

HSE investigation uncovers serious Army safety failures

An investigation by the HSE found there was no safe system of work for operating the Scimitar vehicle during the exercise.

Risk assessments had failed to identify the danger posed by the turret rotating unexpectedly and striking the driver.

Investigators also discovered that previous incidents involving similar risks had not prompted adequate reviews of safety procedures.

Training and instructions were found to be insufficient, particularly concerning the danger of accidental turret movement and driving with the driver’s head exposed above the vehicle.

The HSE concluded that the MoD had breached its duty under Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

Ministry of Defence accepts Crown Censure

The Ministry of Defence has now accepted a Crown Censure, the most serious enforcement action the HSE can take against a Crown body.

Although it does not carry a financial penalty, the censure serves as a formal public record of the department’s failure to comply with health and safety law.

General Sir Roly Walker said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Jethro Watson-Pickering’s family and friends. Jethro was just 23 years old when he died, with his whole life ahead of him. I am deeply sorry for their loss and for the Army’s failings that contributed to his death.”

The Army chief confirmed that significant changes had been introduced since the tragedy but acknowledged that no action could undo the family’s loss.

Mother hopes no other family suffers the same tragedy

The soldier’s mother, Moira Watson-Pickering, spoke of her son’s love of life and the devastating impact his death had on the family.

She said: “He loved life and I truly believe life loved him. The date of October 15 2021 will be forever sketched in our minds.”

She welcomed the findings of the HSE investigation and the Army’s decision to accept responsibility.

“I hope that lessons are learned and that no family has to suffer as we have,” she said.

“Jethro loved the Army and saw life as a gift. The world was his oyster and Jethro grabbed it with both hands.

“We will be forever proud of him and miss him forever, but I know that we will see him again.”

Inspector warns military training must be safe

HSE inspector Emma O’Hara said the MoD had the same responsibility as any other employer to take reasonable steps to protect its workforce.

She said: “In this case, it failed to do so, which has cost a young man his life.”

She stressed that realistic military exercises must not expose personnel to uncontrolled or inadequately managed risks.

The family’s solicitor, Clare Stevens, also raised concerns about missed opportunities to prevent the tragedy.

She said: “This investigation identified serious deficiencies in the Army’s assessment of and management of risks.”

She warned that repeated failures to learn from previous incidents must be addressed to prevent further deaths.

The Army said it had made significant changes following the incident and remained committed to ensuring the lessons from Pte Watson-Pickering’s death were not forgotten.

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