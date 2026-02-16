Wiltshire Soldier Found Dead Following Shocking Probe

A 30-year-old Wiltshire-based army sergeant took his own life after being arrested over child sex offences.

Alex Cairnie, a father of two and member of the Queen’s Royal Hussars, vanished from his barracks in Tidworth around midday on 6 July 2025. A major search involving hundreds of soldiers and police was launched, ending two days later when a birdwatcher found him hanging at nearby Warren Hill.

Under Police Investigation for Child Abuse Material

Though the Wiltshire coroner did not disclose specifics, sources have confirmed that Cairnie faced charges linked to possession of child abuse material. He was interviewed by police just days before his death at Gablecross Police Station in Swindon and had been bailed away from his home.

The army had placed Cairnie on a high-risk register for self-harm during the investigation.

Coroner Pays Tribute to “Really Good Soldier”

“Alex was a really good soldier. I was told that he would have been in line for staff sergeant the next year,” senior coroner David Ridley said. “He was in his element when he was in the middle of a field, freezing cold. I would like to offer my condolences to his family, Mrs Cairnie, the young ones, his sisters and friends.”

Toxicology tests revealed no drugs or alcohol in his system. The cause of death was confirmed as hanging. The coroner ruled his death a suicide on the balance of probabilities.

The tragic case raises serious questions about support systems within the military for soldiers facing criminal investigations and mental health struggles.