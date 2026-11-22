Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch, although no formal offer has been confirmed.

German newspaper Bild has linked both Premier League clubs with the 20-year-old Germany international, who is contracted to Stuttgart until June 2030.

The report puts his valuation at about €35 million (£29 million), but that figure has not been confirmed as an asking price by Stuttgart.

Interest in Stuttgart defender

Jeltsch joined Stuttgart from Nürnberg in early 2025 and has established himself in the first team. He is primarily a centre-back but can also play in other defensive positions.

He has been linked with several leading European clubs, though the extent of their interest remains unclear. No completed transfer, agreement or formal negotiations have been announced.

Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness has praised the defender’s development while urging him to concentrate on his football rather than transfer speculation.

With the January transfer window approaching, Jeltsch’s future is likely to attract further attention, but he remains a Stuttgart player.