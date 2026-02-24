Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

PC Alex McCallam from Ashford has smashed records with a whopping 118 arrests in 2025. From burglars and robbers to domestic abusers, he’s been locking up the bad guys and keeping Kent streets safer.

Chasing Down Criminals on the M20

One of PC McCallam’s standout moments came during a weekend patrol on Ashford High Street. He got a radio alert about thieves who’d used a knife to snatch a woman’s car in Dover. The suspects were heading back to London on the M20.

“With my supervisors’ go-ahead, I left the High Street, caught up with their vehicle and chased them down the M26,” Alex said. “We stopped them, and I arrested the driver, who’s now charged and remanded.”

He adds, “Making arrests is rewarding, especially when victims feel the relief of justice served.”

Inquisitive and Armed with a Taser

Alex is no ordinary copper. Trained to pursue fleeing vehicles and authorised to carry a taser, he’s ready for all sorts of scenarios.

“The nosier you are, the more crooks you catch,” he said. Recently, he picked up the same man twice for driving with fake number plates. “The bloke’s face dropped when he saw me again — he knew the game was up.”

Top Praise from Kent Police Brass

Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Brookes heaped praise on PC McCallam’s dedication. “Making over 100 arrests in a year is exceptional,” he said. “Alex represents the passion and commitment of Kent officers every day.”

Want to Join the Fight? Kent Police Is Hiring

Fancy stepping up and making a difference like PC McCallam? Kent Police is on the lookout for new recruits and returning officers. Whether you’re new to the force or coming back, exciting roles await where your skills can protect local communities.

Visit the Kent Police website to learn more and apply.