Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROBOCOP 118 Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

PC Alex McCallam from Ashford has smashed records with a whopping 118 arrests in 2025....

Published: 12:02 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 12:02 pm February 24, 2026

PC Alex McCallam from Ashford has smashed records with a whopping 118 arrests in 2025. From burglars and robbers to domestic abusers, he’s been locking up the bad guys and keeping Kent streets safer.

Chasing Down Criminals on the M20

One of PC McCallam’s standout moments came during a weekend patrol on Ashford High Street. He got a radio alert about thieves who’d used a knife to snatch a woman’s car in Dover. The suspects were heading back to London on the M20.

“With my supervisors’ go-ahead, I left the High Street, caught up with their vehicle and chased them down the M26,” Alex said. “We stopped them, and I arrested the driver, who’s now charged and remanded.”

He adds, “Making arrests is rewarding, especially when victims feel the relief of justice served.”

Inquisitive and Armed with a Taser

Alex is no ordinary copper. Trained to pursue fleeing vehicles and authorised to carry a taser, he’s ready for all sorts of scenarios.

“The nosier you are, the more crooks you catch,” he said. Recently, he picked up the same man twice for driving with fake number plates. “The bloke’s face dropped when he saw me again — he knew the game was up.”

 

 

 

Top Praise from Kent Police Brass

Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Brookes heaped praise on PC McCallam’s dedication. “Making over 100 arrests in a year is exceptional,” he said. “Alex represents the passion and commitment of Kent officers every day.”

Want to Join the Fight? Kent Police Is Hiring

Fancy stepping up and making a difference like PC McCallam? Kent Police is on the lookout for new recruits and returning officers. Whether you’re new to the force or coming back, exciting roles await where your skills can protect local communities.

Visit the Kent Police website to learn more and apply.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

POLICE STAND OFF Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

HEART BREAKING Soldier’s Final Call to Ex: “You Won’t Hear From Me Again” Before 80mph Crash

UK News

FATAL STABBING Two Men Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Winson Green

Crime, UK News

BRING HER HOME Margaret Elston Vanishes in Exeter

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Exeter Man Darren Crowson on the Run

UK News

Fuel Storage Strategies for Cost and Supply Control

UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Six Fire Engines Battle Early Morning Blaze in Berwick

National News

REUNITED Stolen Spaniel Honey Found 160 Miles Away in Dorset and Reunited with Family

UK News

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Lord Peter Mandelson Arrested and Released on Bail in Epstein Scandal

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

RISKY RESCUE Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News

Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News

HIT BY A TRAIN Tragic Fatality on London Rails Shuts Down Line

UK News

Tragic Fatality on London Rails Shuts Down Line

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

ROBOCOP 118 Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

NAMED AND PICTURED First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News

First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News

Duchess of Edinburgh Visits UK-Funded Somali Health Programme Ahead of International Women’s Day

UK News

Duchess of Edinburgh Visits UK-Funded Somali Health Programme Ahead of International Women’s Day

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man Charged with Rape Set to Face Court in Leominster

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

Man Charged with Rape Set to Face Court in Leominster

UK News

Dinghy Mystery Solved in Plymouth

UK News

Dinghy Mystery Solved in Plymouth

UK News

SHUTDOWN M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News

M25 Chaos Two Lorries Smash Near Brentwood, Power Lines Down

Breaking News
Watch Live