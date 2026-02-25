Watch Live
VILE RAPIST Ashford Date Rapist Locked Up for Seven Years

A vile rapist who attacked a woman after meeting her on a date in Ashford...

Published: 5:00 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 5:00 pm February 25, 2026

A vile rapist who attacked a woman after meeting her on a date in Ashford has finally been jailed. Adrian Richardson, 46, from Tonbridge, was found guilty of two sexual offences at Canterbury Crown Court.

Ignored Her ‘No’ Before Attacking

The victim met Richardson online and agreed to meet in person. Despite her clearly telling him she did not want sex, he ignored her wishes. He sexually assaulted her before raping her, leaving her traumatised.

Thankfully, the victim managed to alert a trusted friend and then called the police to report the horrific attack in May 2023.

Justice Served: Seven Years Behind Bars

Richardson was arrested and charged in April 2024. After pleading not guilty, a majority jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault. On 19 February 2026, he was handed a prison sentence of seven years.

He will also be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life, ensuring ongoing monitoring and protection of the public.

Detective’s Warning to Other Predators

“Richardson showed no respect for this woman, who had set her boundaries, and subjected her to a sickening ordeal that has had a long-lasting impact,” said Detective Sergeant Luke Stainer.

“I hope this sentence helps the victim move forward. Sexual criminals must understand that no means no. They will be tracked down and punished.”

“Specialist support will be offered to victims who come forward, and all reports will be thoroughly investigated.”

