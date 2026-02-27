Ashford Man Locked Up for Rape and False Imprisonment

Matthew Thompson, 36, from Ashford, was slammed with a nine-year jail term for a brutal attack that left his victim terrified and trapped.

Gruesome Attack Detailed in Court

On 6 December 2024, Thompson forced himself on his victim against their will. When they tried to escape, he strangled them and yanked their hair to keep them under control.

The victim reported the horrifying ordeal the next day. Police launched a swift investigation, arresting Thompson just three days later on 9 December.

Trial and Verdict

Despite denying the charges, Thompson’s seven-day trial at Canterbury Crown Court ended with a jury finding him guilty of rape, false imprisonment, and strangulation.

On Friday, 20 February 2026, he was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by a three-year extended licence, ensuring he remains under strict supervision after release.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage

“Thompson put his victim through a horrific ordeal where they were made to feel powerless and voiceless. It is only through their courage that he will now face the consequences of his actions,” said Detective Constable Heidi Cole. “We’re very pleased he is now behind bars, where he can’t be a danger to the public for a long time.”

