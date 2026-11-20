Two men who murdered a 19-year-old father in a knife attack in Whitstable have been jailed for life, with minimum prison terms of 22 and 25 years.

Kieron Barnes, 20, of no fixed address, must serve at least 22 years, while Tobias Agbaje, 21, of Herne Bay, was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years.

The pair were sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 20 November following their convictions for the murder of Ashton Harrington, who was fatally stabbed in Belmont Road on 3 April 2026.

Young father attacked after killers spotted car in Whitstable

Kent Police were called shortly after 2am after a resident reported hearing people screaming for help near a man lying injured in the street.

Emergency services found Ashton suffering from several stab wounds. He had stopped breathing, and despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives established that Barnes and Agbaje had been given a lift to Whitstable by a friend.

During the journey, Barnes recognised a vehicle in Belmont Road where Ashton was sitting with friends and ordered the driver to stop.

Armed with large hunting knives, the pair ran towards the vehicle.

Ashton attempted to escape but was attacked and fatally wounded.

The killers then fled, leaving the teenager collapsed in the street.

Murder weapons recovered near scene

Police recovered two hunting knives after members of the public discovered them discarded near the scene.

Forensic examinations confirmed both weapons had been used in the fatal attack.

Detectives also searched Agbaje’s home in Claremont Street, Herne Bay, where they recovered clothing matching what he had worn on the night of the murder.

Officers discovered packaging for a knife and a receipt showing it had been purchased locally just two days before the killing.

CCTV footage subsequently confirmed Barnes and Agbaje had bought the knives together.

Further footage traced their movements after the attack, including their return to Agbaje’s address, where they were heard expressing hope that Ashton had died.

Killers arrested following police manhunt

Kent Police launched a manhunt for the two men, releasing their photographs and appealing for information about their whereabouts.

Barnes and Agbaje were eventually arrested at a property in Sittingbourne on 13 April.

Following a trial lasting more than two weeks, a jury at Canterbury Crown Court found both guilty of murder on Wednesday 18 November.

They had also admitted possessing bladed articles.

Detective pays tribute to murdered teenager’s family

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Lawry, who led the investigation, described the killing as a senseless tragedy.

She said: “This was a tragic case in which a young man who should have had his whole life ahead of him was senselessly murdered.”

DCI Lawry said neither offender had any legitimate reason to be carrying the hunting knives.

She warned that carrying weapons could have devastating consequences and paid tribute to Ashton’s family for their courage throughout the investigation.

She added: “My team and I are continuing to support Ashton Harrington’s family, who have suffered a terrible loss and have shown remarkable courage during this investigation.”

Both men received mandatory life sentences. Their minimum terms determine when they can first be considered for release by the Parole Board, not when they will automatically be freed.