A 23-year-old asylum seeker has been found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl in Warwickshire. Ahmad Mulakhil shocked the court by claiming he thought she was 19, despite a friend telling him otherwise.

Shocking Crimes Uncovered in Nuneaton

Mulakhil was convicted at Warwick Crown Court of multiple offences, including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, abduction, and taking indecent videos of the child. The harrowing attack happened last July after 8pm in Nuneaton.

Mulakhil and an accomplice, Mohammad Kabir, planned to abduct the girl for sexual purposes.

Following the abduction, Mulakhil raped the victim.

He initially denied all charges before the court found him guilty.

‘She Told My Friend She’s 19’ – Mulakhil’s Shabby Defence

“She told my friend she’s 19, but I didn’t ask her,” Mulakhil insisted when questioned by police.

The court heard disturbing details about how the men met the girl and the events leading to her abduction and assault. Mulakhil’s conviction covers a raft of serious sexual offences, including creating indecent images of the child.

Awaiting Sentence – Justice on the Horizon

Mulakhil now faces a lengthy prison sentence. He remains in custody as the court prepares to set a date for his sentencing hearing.

This grim case highlights the ongoing challenges in protecting children and bringing offenders to justice in Warwickshire.