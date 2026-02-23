Watch Live
Breaking: Baby Murder Horror: Parents Charged in Barnet Tragedy

  A mother and father have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son...

Published: 11:10 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 11:10 am February 23, 2026

 

A mother and father have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son in North Finchley. Emergency services raced to their home after reports of the unresponsive infant.

Emergency Call to Catastrophe

On Friday, 30 January at 11:34am, police and paramedics arrived at a Kingsway home following reports of a baby boy, known only as Baby A, who was unresponsive. Paramedics immediately gave first aid before rushing him to hospital with severe injuries.

Parents Arrested, Charged

The baby’s parents were swiftly arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm later that day. By Monday, 2 February, they faced charges of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child and appeared at Ealing Magistrates’ Court. Both were remanded in custody.

Baby A Dies, Murder Charges Follow

Tragically, Baby A died in hospital on Tuesday, 17 February, despite intensive medical efforts. A post-mortem is scheduled. The very next day, 18 February, the parents, Dounia Chetaouat, 32, and Abdelkader Essid, 44, were charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Next Court Appearance and Appeal for Witnesses

Chetaouat of Kingsway and Essid of Clandon Gardens are due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 February after 2pm.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 or message @MetCC on X with reference CAD 2297/31JAN. Anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topics :Police Investigations

