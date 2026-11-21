Police in Bali are investigating possible organised crime links after a 28-year-old man was abducted and later found dead on the Indonesian holiday island.

Igor Komarov was kidnapped in February. A video subsequently circulated showing him appealing to his family to pay a ransom reportedly worth £7 million.

Human remains were later discovered near Ketewel Beach. Indonesian investigators said DNA testing matched samples provided by Mr Komarov’s mother, confirming his identity.

International search for suspects

According to Indonesia’s ANTARA news agency, investigators examined a rental car and a villa believed to have been connected to the abduction.

Police have linked several foreign nationals to the investigation and Interpol has issued red notices for suspects.

Officers are looking into possible links with foreign organised crime groups, but have not established publicly that any particular organisation ordered the killing.

Concern over foreign crime in Bali

Separate figures supplied by Bali Police to Indonesian lawmakers in September recorded 161 cases involving foreign suspects during part of 2026.

The figures cover a range of alleged offences and do not establish that foreign visitors as a whole present an elevated crime risk.

The investigation into Mr Komarov’s killing is continuing. Suspects are presumed innocent unless convicted.