A disqualified driver who tried to escape police on the A2 in Dartford has been jailed for nine months.

William Chambers, 23, was driving a Renault Trafic on 7 September when officers in an unmarked vehicle began following him.

Woolwich Crown Court heard he accelerated after apparently realising he was being followed and failed to stop when police activated their lights and sirens.

During the pursuit, Chambers mounted the pavement to pass another vehicle before reaching a dead end. He abandoned the van and ran off but was arrested nearby.

Checks showed he was disqualified from driving pending an extended retest and had no insurance. Police also found a small quantity of cannabis.

Chambers admitted driving while disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance, careless driving and possessing cannabis.

Recorder Christopher Styles told him he had repeatedly been given opportunities by the courts but continued to commit driving offences.