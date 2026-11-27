A grandmother who died while saving her two-year-old grandson in a collision with a lorry in Trowbridge has been hailed a hero by her devastated family.

Barbara Barganska, 62, was killed when an HGV collided with her at traffic lights in Stallard Street on Monday morning, 23 November.

Her grandson escaped without serious injuries.

In a tribute released through Wiltshire Police on Friday, her family described Barbara as a caring and selfless woman whose death has left an irreplaceable gap in their lives.

Family pays tribute to ‘extraordinary act of bravery’

Her family said: “She was so caring and selfless and would do anything for anyone. Her loss leaves a space in our family that no one else can fill.”

They added: “You saved your grandson’s life, and we will never have the chance to thank you for that extraordinary act of bravery, but we will make sure he knows how deeply you loved him. You will always be our hero.”

Family urges people to honour Barbara through kindness

Barbara’s family thanked members of the public for their kindness and support following the tragedy.

They asked people to honour her memory by performing an act of kindness, accepting an invitation or trying an experience they might otherwise have passed up.

The family added: “You never know when telling someone you love them might be the last chance you have. You will be forever in our hearts and minds.”