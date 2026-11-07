The future of hit BBC police drama Blue Lights has been thrown into doubt after its two lead writers announced they were leaving the programme following the conclusion of its fourth series.

Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, who helped create the Northern Ireland-based crime drama, have confirmed they are stepping away to concentrate on other projects, including a new BBC political thriller.

The announcement came after the series four finale aired on BBC One on Tuesday, 3 November, leaving viewers questioning whether the Belfast police drama will return for a fifth series.

The BBC has not announced a cancellation, but has confirmed discussions are taking place with the programme’s remaining co-creators and executive producers, Stephen Wright and Louise Gallagher.

BBC Responds to Blue Lights Creators’ Departure

Lawn and Patterson, who have written for the drama since its launch in 2023, confirmed their decision in a statement issued to Radio Times.

The pair said they were stepping away to pursue other work, including D-Notice, a forthcoming BBC drama exploring the relationship between journalism, national security and political power.

They described writing Blue Lights as a career-changing experience and thanked the BBC, production teams, cast and crew who helped bring the series to television.

A BBC spokesperson acknowledged their departure and praised the four series of the award-winning drama.

The corporation said: “We are taking a beat and talking to the producers about what’s next for Blue Lights.”

Wright, of Two Cities Television, and Gallagher, of Gallagher Films, have also confirmed they remain in discussions with the BBC about the programme’s future.

Their involvement leaves open the possibility that Blue Lights could continue with a different writing team.

Emotional Series Four Finale Leaves Fans Wanting More

The latest series concluded with significant changes for several of the drama’s central characters.

<text>Warning: Series four spoilers follow.</text>

The finale saw Blackthorn police station close, leaving its officers facing uncertain futures.

Grace Ellis, played by Siân Brooke, achieved a major career milestone by becoming a detective, while her relationship with Stevie Neil, played by Martin McCann, also took a significant step forward.

The ending prompted speculation that the series could be drawing to a close, particularly after cast members shared emotional messages on social media.

Lawn also posted a farewell message reflecting on the real-life experiences that helped inspire the drama’s storylines, thanking viewers and everyone involved in producing the series.

Fans responded with disappointment at the possibility that the programme might not return, while praising its writing, performances and portrayal of policing in Northern Ireland.

Will There Be a Fifth Series of Blue Lights?

There has been no confirmation from the BBC that Blue Lights will return for series five.

However, the departure of Lawn and Patterson does not necessarily mean the drama has ended.

With Wright and Gallagher continuing talks with the broadcaster, a further series remains possible, although any continuation would need to account for changes to the programme’s creative team.

Since launching in 2023, Blue Lights has followed police officers working in Belfast, exploring the pressures of frontline policing alongside the personal lives of its central characters.

The drama stars Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff and has attracted acclaim for its performances and storytelling.

For now, viewers face an uncertain wait to discover whether the officers of Blue Lights will return to their screens.

All four series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.