TRIPLE SHOW BBC Celebrates Sir David Attenborough’s 100th with Special Shows

The BBC is marking Sir David Attenborough’s incredible 100th birthday on May 8 with a...

Published: 8:35 am February 19, 2026
Updated: 8:37 pm February 19, 2026

The BBC is marking Sir David Attenborough’s incredible 100th birthday on May 8 with a week-long TV spectacular. Expect a mix of fresh new programmes and classic hits that celebrate the legendary broadcaster’s extraordinary career.

New Documentaries Unveil Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

Topping the new lineup is Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure, which dives behind the scenes of the iconic 1979 series Life on Earth. Sir David journeyed across 40 countries and documented 600 species in the original show.

The anniversary special features exclusive interviews with Attenborough and the original crew. They recount hair-raising moments, including a coup in the Comoros, a terrifying gun attack, and the unforgettable gorilla encounter in Rwanda.

Garden Secrets and Live Royal Albert Hall Celebration

Sir David also stars in Secret Garden, a brand-new series uncovering the hidden wildlife in British gardens. Over five episodes, viewers witness Britain’s rich backyard biodiversity and learn how everyone can help protect struggling species.

The celebrations continue with David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth, a live event at the Royal Albert Hall featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra and special guests.

Classic Hits and 40 Favourites on iPlayer

To top it all off, the BBC will air special episodes from fan favourites like Planet Earth II, Seven Worlds, One Planet, Blue Planet II, Planet Earth III, Frozen Planet II, and Attenborough’s latest film, Wild London.

A whopping 40 of Sir David’s most-loved programmes will also be available to stream on iPlayer.

Jack Bootle, BBC’s head of commissioning for specialist factual, said: “It’s impossible to overstate what Sir David Attenborough has given us.

“His programmes have not only defined science and natural history broadcasting, but they have also changed how we see our planet and our place within it.

“This special week is a celebration of an extraordinary milestone and of a body of work that continues to inspire awe, curiosity and care for the natural world.

“It’s also a moment for all of us at the BBC to say thank you to David — for his generosity, for his brilliance and for a lifetime spent bringing the wonders of nature into our homes.”

What’s your favourite David Attenborough programme? Let us know in the comments below!

