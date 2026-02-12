Trump sues BBC over Capitol speech edit

The BBC is set to face a $10 billion defamation lawsuit from former President Donald Trump in a Florida court in February 2027. The explosive trial date was announced just hours before the broadcaster revealed plans to slash 10% of its operating costs.

Trump’s lawsuit claims the BBC doctored his January 6, 2021, speech, wrongly implying he urged supporters to storm the US Capitol. The broadcaster allegedly spliced together his words, “march on the Capitol” and “fight like hell,” while cutting out Trump’s calls for peaceful protests.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

Trump insists the edited clip defamed him by misrepresenting his message.

BBC fights back, questions court jurisdiction

The BBC filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the Florida court has no “personal jurisdiction” over the corporation. They also claim the venue is “improper” and the lawsuit “fails to state a claim”, noting the documentary wasn’t produced or aired in Florida.

The trial will be held at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse in Miami, with a court date set for the two weeks starting February 15, 2027.

Massive BBC cost cuts amid licence fee crisis

On the same day the trial was scheduled, BBC Director General Tim Davie announced an urgent cost-cutting drive to save hundreds of millions of pounds over the next three years. The broadcaster will slash 10% of its operating costs to tackle mounting financial pressures.

The BBC faces a steady drop in licence fee income, losing 300,000 households last year alone. This fresh round of cuts piles on top of £700m already slated to be trimmed by 2028.

“This is about the BBC becoming more productive and prioritising our offer to audiences to ensure we’re providing the best value for money, both now and in the future,” a spokesman said.

Leadership shakeup and funding future

Davie is set to step down in April, leaving his successor to steer through the cost cuts, the $10bn Trump lawsuit, and crucial BBC royal charter renewal talks later in 2027. The government’s consultation on the BBC’s future funding model – possibly ditching the licence fee for ads or subscriptions – adds more uncertainty.

The high-stakes Trump trial will coincide with these vital negotiations, making 2027 a make-or-break year for the BBC’s future.