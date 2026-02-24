Watch Live
TRIPLE ATTACK Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

  Sexual Assaults Shock Oakham A 34-year-old man with no fixed address, Benedict Azam, has...

Published: 4:45 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 4:45 pm February 24, 2026

 

Sexual Assaults Shock Oakham

A 34-year-old man with no fixed address, Benedict Azam, has been locked up for a year. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting three women in Oakham, Rutland. The attacks, involving inappropriate touching, happened on 17 and 18 August last year.

Justice Served at Leicester Crown Court

Azam was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 18 February 3026. Alongside his prison time, he will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years. Plus, he must pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Community on Alert

  • Three victims targeted in a short space of time
  • Offender now behind bars and registered
  • Authorities urging public vigilance in Rutland

The sentence sends a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated in our communities.

