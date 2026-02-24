Sexual Assaults Shock Oakham

A 34-year-old man with no fixed address, Benedict Azam, has been locked up for a year. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting three women in Oakham, Rutland. The attacks, involving inappropriate touching, happened on 17 and 18 August last year.

Justice Served at Leicester Crown Court

Azam was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 18 February 3026. Alongside his prison time, he will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years. Plus, he must pay a £187 victim surcharge.

