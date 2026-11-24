Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been sent to a major fire involving a roof terrace and multi-storey car park in Bexleyheath.

London Fire Brigade said crews were called to the blaze on Broadway at 1.57am on Tuesday 24 November, after its control room received the first of six emergency calls.

Parts of the first, second and third floors of a multi-storey building, along with a roof terrace and car park, were alight when the brigade issued its initial update.

Residents warned to keep windows closed

Heavy smoke prompted firefighters to advise people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

Crews from Erith, Bexley, Sidcup and surrounding London fire stations were mobilised. Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended to assist the London crews.

Firefighters remain at scene

London Fire Brigade said firefighters remained at the scene when its initial statement was issued. The cause of the fire was not known at that stage.

No information about casualties was provided in that update. The extent of any further damage or disruption has not yet been confirmed.

Residents and motorists should follow instructions from emergency services and check the latest information from London Fire Brigade before travelling through the area.