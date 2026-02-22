A 22-year-old man who boasted about having “a lot of money” before launching a terrifying attack on a teenager in Solihull park has been locked up for nine years.

Chatted Up Teens on Bus Before Shocking Assault

On June 6 last year, Dago Williams struck up a conversation with a group of teenagers on a bus heading towards Chelmsley Wood. Flashing his cash, he added them on Snapchat. After getting off the bus, Williams stole cans of alcohol from a nearby supermarket and offered them to the group.

Sexual Assault and Violent Attack in Meridan Park

Williams then singled out a 17-year-old girl from the group. Sitting together on a bench in Meridan Park, he tried to kiss her. When she rejected him, he sexually assaulted her and attempted to rape her.

As she tried to get away, Williams brutally punched her in the face and strangled her until she collapsed. He even tossed her bag into nearby bushes, trying to stop her escape. The terrified girl screamed for help, ran to a friend’s house, and called the police.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest and Jail

Thanks to a detailed description and the Snapchat username Williams gave, officers quickly tracked him down. He was arrested and charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, strangulation, assault, and theft.

Williams, from Hampton Road, Erdington, pled guilty to all charges and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to nine years and six months in jail on February 17.