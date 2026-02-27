Bill Clinton has become the first ex-president ever forced to testify before Congress against his will. The 79-year-old appeared for a tense deposition near his Chappaqua, New York home after being threatened with contempt charges.

Clinton Blasts Republicans Over Hillary’s Epstein Hearing

Kicking off his testimony, Clinton launched a furious attack on Republicans for dragging his wife, Hillary, into the mess. “You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing,” he declared. “She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither travelled with him nor visited any of his properties.”

Hillary testified just the day before, denying ever meeting Epstein and only briefly encountering his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Clinton tore into lawmakers: “Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her, was simply not right.”

‘I Saw Nothing, Did Nothing Wrong’ – Clinton Maintains Innocence

Throughout his grilling, Clinton warned he’d frequently answer “I don’t recall.” “That might be unsatisfying. But I’m not going to say something I’m not sure of,” he said. “This was all a long time ago.”

On his ties to the sex offender financier, Clinton insisted: “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.” He added emotionally, “I grew up in a home with domestic abuse. I would never have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing. I would have turned him in myself.”

New DOJ Photos Spark Inquiry

The congressional probe was triggered by fresh photos from the DOJ’s Epstein files showing Clinton on Epstein’s private jet with an unknown woman, and swimming with Maxwell, who’s now serving 20 years for sex trafficking minors.

Epstein visited the White House 17 times during Clinton’s presidency.

Clinton flew 27 times on Epstein’s plane after leaving office.

The former president says he cut ties well before Epstein’s 2006 arrest.

“Even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause,” Clinton said. “We’re only here because Epstein hid his crimes so well for so long.”

Clinton confirmed he hadn’t spoken to Epstein for over a decade before Epstein’s 2019 death in jail. Hillary echoed this, saying their connection ended years before Epstein’s criminal activities became public.

No Evidence Links Clintons to Epstein Crimes

So far, neither Bill nor Hillary Clinton has been linked to any criminal conduct related to Epstein. Democrats argue this historic subpoena power should apply equally to Donald Trump, who also had Epstein ties.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

